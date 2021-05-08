Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $360 million-$370 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $367.76 million.

NASDAQ GH traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $135.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,143,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,826. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.88 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.93.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GH shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.09.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.71, for a total transaction of $802,811.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,251.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 6,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $1,114,025.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 518,499 shares of company stock worth $81,357,507. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

