Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guild Holdings Company provides financial services. It originates, sells and services residential mortgage loans principally in the United States. Guild Holdings Company is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Guild from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Guild currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

GHLD stock opened at $14.34 on Thursday. Guild has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.63.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $454.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.78 million. Equities research analysts predict that Guild will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guild in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Guild in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Guild in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Guild in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Guild in the fourth quarter worth about $1,185,000.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

