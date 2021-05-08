GWM Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,480 Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTEK. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 2,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $373,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total transaction of $912,269.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,288.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,464. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTEK. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.14.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $123.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.83 and a 1 year high of $144.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.18.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $599.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.72 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 20.86%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.