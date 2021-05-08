GWM Advisors LLC Buys New Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,000,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,772 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in BGC Partners by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 15,782,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,131,000 after buying an additional 1,449,120 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,781,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,128,000 after buying an additional 1,196,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,109,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,438,000 after buying an additional 2,068,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BGCP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $5.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average is $4.29. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $5.98.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

