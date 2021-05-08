GWM Advisors LLC Has $117,000 Stake in Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 30,600 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Frank’s International were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 761.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 439,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,981,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,350,000 after purchasing an additional 213,741 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 76,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 35.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,546,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 406,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,215,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 199,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Frank's International alerts:

NYSE:FI opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $869.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.51. Frank’s International has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $5.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.09.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $94.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.28 million. Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 72.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Frank’s International will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frank’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Frank’s International Profile

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frank’s International (NYSE:FI).

Receive News & Ratings for Frank's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frank's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.