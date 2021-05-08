GWM Advisors LLC Invests $126,000 in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,259,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,134,000 after acquiring an additional 315,852 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after acquiring an additional 475,989 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,661,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,377,000 after acquiring an additional 34,729 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $9,539,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,740,000. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $14.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 3.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.63.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.05.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

