GWM Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,717 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in PPL by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 50,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in PPL by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 67,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $30.94.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 67.76%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

