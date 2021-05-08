GWM Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,500 Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NNDM. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nano Dimension during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,052,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nano Dimension during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,349,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Nano Dimension by 191.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,021,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after buying an additional 671,308 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the fourth quarter worth $3,059,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the fourth quarter worth $2,741,000. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NNDM opened at $6.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.68. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $17.89.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 94.55% and a negative net margin of 952.60%.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

