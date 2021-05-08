GWM Advisors LLC Takes Position in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOV opened at $8.62 on Friday. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

