Hakka.Finance 24 Hour Volume Reaches $306,763.00 (HAKKA)

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 8th. In the last week, Hakka.Finance has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One Hakka.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hakka.Finance has a market capitalization of $16.31 million and $306,763.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00081619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00021041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00063091 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00104134 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $463.02 or 0.00785971 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,561.98 or 0.09441419 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00043948 BTC.

About Hakka.Finance

HAKKA is a coin. Its launch date was April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 161,740,401 coins. The official message board for Hakka.Finance is medium.com/@hakkafinance . The official website for Hakka.Finance is hakka.finance . Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

