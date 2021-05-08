Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $9.84 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 14.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $450,351,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 275.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 519,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,020,000 after acquiring an additional 381,280 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $63,301,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,469,000 after acquiring an additional 269,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,892,000 after acquiring an additional 260,681 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.75.

NYSE CMI opened at $266.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.35. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.32 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The stock has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total value of $86,113.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,457.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

