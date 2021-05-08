Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 20,098 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,468 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 20,098 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $11,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,065,538,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,301,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,815 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $365,597,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,624,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 9,575.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,774,401 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $254,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,061 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $107,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $867,629.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,221,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,046,419. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $142.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.56. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The company has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

EA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

