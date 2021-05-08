Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

HVRRY has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hannover Rück from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Hannover Rück stock opened at $97.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of $70.99 and a 1 year high of $97.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.21.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 8.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hannover Rück will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.974 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Hannover Rück’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. Hannover Rück’s dividend payout ratio is 26.34%.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

