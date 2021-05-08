Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.
HVRRY has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hannover Rück from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.
Hannover Rück stock opened at $97.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of $70.99 and a 1 year high of $97.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.21.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.974 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Hannover Rück’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. Hannover Rück’s dividend payout ratio is 26.34%.
About Hannover Rück
Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.
