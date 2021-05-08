Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.54% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HRGLY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hargreaves Lansdown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

HRGLY opened at $48.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day moving average is $43.18. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of $35.73 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

