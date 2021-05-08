Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harmonic Inc. enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally.The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry’s first virtualized CCAP solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers’ homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised Harmonic to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.71.

Harmonic stock opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $732.88 million, a P/E ratio of -18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.47.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Harmonic will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 240,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 27,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $219,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,431 shares of company stock worth $2,628,313 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 216,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,256 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

