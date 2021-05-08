Harmony Price Down 13.5% Over Last 7 Days (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Harmony has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. Harmony has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and approximately $70.84 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00080390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00020811 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00076330 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00064918 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.35 or 0.00796723 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,805.76 or 0.09940061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.95 or 0.00104346 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony (ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,016,029,552 coins and its circulating supply is 9,507,132,552 coins. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

