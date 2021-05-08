Harsco Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) – Research analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Harsco in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $528.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus raised shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Harsco stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.50. Harsco has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $22.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Harsco by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,912,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,450,000 after buying an additional 904,895 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter worth about $14,841,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Harsco by 2,382.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 274,069 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Harsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 521,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,382,000 after buying an additional 80,592 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $257,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

