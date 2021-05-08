Head-To-Head Review: Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) and Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.6% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of Enphase Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Enphase Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Maxeon Solar Technologies and Enphase Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxeon Solar Technologies 1 1 0 1 2.33 Enphase Energy 0 7 16 0 2.70

Maxeon Solar Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $24.67, indicating a potential upside of 49.59%. Enphase Energy has a consensus price target of $175.71, indicating a potential upside of 42.90%. Given Maxeon Solar Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Maxeon Solar Technologies is more favorable than Enphase Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and Enphase Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxeon Solar Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Enphase Energy $624.33 million 26.73 $161.15 million $0.67 183.52

Enphase Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Maxeon Solar Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and Enphase Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxeon Solar Technologies N/A N/A N/A Enphase Energy 24.69% 30.06% 10.78%

Summary

Enphase Energy beats Maxeon Solar Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services. It also offers AC battery storage systems; Envoy communications gateway; and Enlighten cloud-based monitoring service, as well as other accessories. The company sells its solutions to solar distributors; and directly to large installers, original equipment manufacturers, strategic partners, and homeowners, as well as directly the do-it-yourself market through its legacy product upgrade program or online store. Enphase Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

