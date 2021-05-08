Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) COO Paul Horstmeier Sells 9,836 Shares

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) COO Paul Horstmeier sold 9,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $540,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,013,200.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Paul Horstmeier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Paul Horstmeier sold 5,800 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $278,922.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $53.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,437,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,300,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 24,553 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 200,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,104,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,086,000 after buying an additional 118,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HCAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

