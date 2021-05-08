Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Insider Linda Llewelyn Sells 3,455 Shares

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,455 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $200,735.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,789.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Thursday, April 1st, Linda Llewelyn sold 3,098 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $147,681.66.

HCAT stock opened at $53.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 0.62. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $59.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average of $45.00.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth $4,437,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth $2,300,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 200,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,104,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,086,000 after purchasing an additional 118,965 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HCAT shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

