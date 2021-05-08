Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.730-1.790 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Healthcare Trust of America also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.73-1.79 EPS.

HTA stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.29. 1,400,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,636. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 188.60 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Capital One Financial cut Healthcare Trust of America from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust of America presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Earnings History and Estimates for Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA)

Comments


