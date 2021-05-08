HealthInvest Partners AB Has $7.20 Million Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

HealthInvest Partners AB trimmed its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Universal Health Services accounts for approximately 5.7% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. HealthInvest Partners AB owned 0.06% of Universal Health Services worth $7,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 623 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth $89,000. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

In other news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total transaction of $767,378.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,036.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $368,551.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UHS shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.82.

NYSE UHS opened at $155.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.91. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.64 and a twelve month high of $156.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.01%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.