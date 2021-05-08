HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of HelloFresh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HelloFresh currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

HLFFF opened at $79.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.90 and its 200 day moving average is $73.68. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.77.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

