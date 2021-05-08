Helpico (HELP) Trading 47.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded down 41.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Helpico coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0577 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Helpico has a market cap of $1,363.19 and $9.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Helpico has traded 47.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00067862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.45 or 0.00252090 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 387.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $678.25 or 0.01151731 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00032326 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.60 or 0.00746487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,787.02 or 0.99826301 BTC.

Helpico Coin Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. The official website for Helpico is www.helpico.io . Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin

Helpico Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helpico should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helpico using one of the exchanges listed above.

