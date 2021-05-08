HempCoin (THC) Trading 10.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.55 million and $12,303.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0212 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HempCoin has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,873.49 or 1.01503104 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00047634 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011466 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.38 or 0.00215951 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001755 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004002 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 261,806,892 coins and its circulating supply is 261,671,742 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

