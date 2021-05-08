Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) EVP Timothy B. Goodell Sells 86,794 Shares of Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 86,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $7,053,748.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,024.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:HES opened at $82.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.27. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $82.74. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,623,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,579,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,526,956,000 after acquiring an additional 662,329 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Hess by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,532,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $450,414,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,978,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $421,201,000 after acquiring an additional 73,736 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Hess by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,031,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $371,213,000 after acquiring an additional 427,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

