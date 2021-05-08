Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,277,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541,721 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $51,317,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,793,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,057,000 after buying an additional 2,073,167 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,588,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,522,000 after buying an additional 1,919,634 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,285,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,638,000 after buying an additional 1,698,200 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

HPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

NYSE:HPE opened at $16.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $4,324,351.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 882,213 shares of company stock worth $13,692,076 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.