Hifi Finance (MFT) Hits Market Capitalization of $167.46 Million

Hifi Finance (CURRENCY:MFT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Hifi Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hifi Finance has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Hifi Finance has a total market capitalization of $167.46 million and $10.38 million worth of Hifi Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hifi Finance

Hifi Finance (MFT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 4th, 2018. Hifi Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hifi Finance’s official Twitter account is @HifiFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hifi Finance is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Hifi Finance Coin Trading

