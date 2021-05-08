Histogen (HSTO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 270,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,722. Histogen has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $35.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Histogen in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

About Histogen

Histogen Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing therapeutics based upon the products of fibroblast cells grown under simulated embryonic conditions. It offers HST-001, a hair stimulating complex that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of androgenic alopecia (hair loss); HST-003, a human extracellular matrix, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat articular cartilage defects in the knee; and Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

