Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) PT Raised to $22.00

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

HEP stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.95. 197,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,198. Holly Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $21.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 40.34%. The company had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.87%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,103,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,638,000 after purchasing an additional 350,143 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

