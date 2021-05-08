Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HEP. Raymond James raised their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Holly Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:HEP traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.83. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.52 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 32.83%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 74.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 310,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

