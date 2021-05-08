Homeros Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Homeros has traded 35% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Homeros coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges. Homeros has a market capitalization of $57.15 million and $12.16 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00081142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00021221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00064765 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.38 or 0.00102582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $449.79 or 0.00764190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,398.71 or 0.09172446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Homeros Coin Profile

Homeros is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Buying and Selling Homeros

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

