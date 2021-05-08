Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock traded up $1.36 on Friday, hitting $33.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,697,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,719. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $33.69.

HWM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

