HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.26

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Shares of HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 19.26 ($0.25) and traded as high as GBX 20.80 ($0.27). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 20 ($0.26), with a volume of 518,286 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 19.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £139.30 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

In other HSS Hire Group news, insider Paul Quested purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £16,500 ($21,557.36).

HSS Hire Group Company Profile (LON:HSS)

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.

