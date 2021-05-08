Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price target increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $72.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.97 and its 200-day moving average is $59.23. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $73.96.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $919.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.76 million. Equities analysts expect that Hub Group will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,051,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Hub Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hub Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Hub Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

