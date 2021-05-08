Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at KeyCorp

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.84% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hub Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Shares of HUBG opened at $72.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $73.96.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $919.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.76 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,051,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.