Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. Hudson Pacific Properties updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.460-0.480 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.46-0.48 EPS.

HPP traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.67. 884,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 197.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.33. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $30.97.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 49.26%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on HPP. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.31.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.