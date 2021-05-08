Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €36.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €36.50 ($42.94) price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €32.56 ($38.30).

Shares of BOSS opened at €42.67 ($50.20) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a PE ratio of -13.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is €36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is €29.33. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a fifty-two week high of €39.33 ($46.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

