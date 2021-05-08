Humanscape Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $31,136.00 (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One Humanscape coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges. Humanscape has a total market cap of $78.22 million and approximately $31,136.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Humanscape

Humanscape (CRYPTO:HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 515,129,285 coins. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

