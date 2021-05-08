HUNT Trading Down 9.4% Over Last Week (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One HUNT coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000595 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HUNT has a market capitalization of $38.83 million and $14,632.00 worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HUNT has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00080583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00020991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00064267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.83 or 0.00789042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.37 or 0.00103729 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,681.72 or 0.09603245 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00044134 BTC.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT (CRYPTO:HUNT) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

