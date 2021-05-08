Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Hits New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $221.50 and last traded at $220.34, with a volume of 6597 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $212.87.

The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.23 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.10.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $1,255,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,865.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total transaction of $375,020.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,016.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,401 shares of company stock worth $2,065,085 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.68.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

