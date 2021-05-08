Huobi Token One Day Trading Volume Hits $866.80 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. In the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $26.32 or 0.00044556 BTC on popular exchanges. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $4.81 billion and approximately $866.80 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.53 or 0.00080447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00020817 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00063857 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.89 or 0.00790236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.10 or 0.00103415 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,660.01 or 0.09579834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,827,444 coins. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

