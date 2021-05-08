Hydro One’s (H) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Hydro One (TSE:H) in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$32.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on H. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$31.00 target price (down from C$32.00) on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James downgraded Hydro One from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$30.29.

Shares of TSE H traded up C$0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching C$29.81. The company had a trading volume of 619,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,131. Hydro One has a twelve month low of C$24.64 and a twelve month high of C$31.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.81 billion and a PE ratio of 10.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.86.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$1.87 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hydro One will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.2536 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.98%.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

