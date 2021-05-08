IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.19

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.20. IBC Advanced Alloys shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 4,774 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.05.

IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IAALF)

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

