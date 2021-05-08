Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 220.80 ($2.88).

IBST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ibstock from GBX 212 ($2.77) to GBX 226 ($2.95) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.33) price target on shares of Ibstock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Ibstock from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

LON:IBST traded up GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 222.60 ($2.91). The company had a trading volume of 1,017,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,457. The firm has a market capitalization of £911.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 222.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 207.95. Ibstock has a 12-month low of GBX 139.80 ($1.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 246.80 ($3.22). The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

About Ibstock

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

