Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.66 EPS

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The conglomerate reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 19.30% and a negative net margin of 24.19%.

NASDAQ:IEP traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.55. 299,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,170. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.00. Icahn Enterprises has a 1-year low of $46.05 and a 1-year high of $69.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently -152.96%.

IEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds.

