IFP Advisors Inc Buys 2,413 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,834 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE opened at $488.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $233.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $491.99 and a 200 day moving average of $479.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $348.01 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,528 shares of company stock worth $9,417,808 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

