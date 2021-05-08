IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 14.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,958 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $5,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 29,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $75.87 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $75.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.48.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

