IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 1,270.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,473 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up about 0.2% of IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $11,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 105.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4,874.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $130.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.81. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.48 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.