IFP Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,812 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $10,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $436,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,850,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Shares of ARKK opened at $109.72 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $54.31 and a one year high of $159.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.11.

